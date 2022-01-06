Utah adds over 8.9k new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, amid new single-day high since start of pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 8,913 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 6, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.
Today’s new total reflects the highest single-day report of new infections since the start of the pandemic, mainly due to to the highly contagious omicron variant.
“Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”
UDOH continues urging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 8,913 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 672,567.
Of today’s new cases, 1,247 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 401 cases in children ages 5-10, 271 cases in children ages 11-13, and 575 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,602,066 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 12,984 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,355,667 people have been tested. This is an increase of 22,345 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 7,998,127 total tests, an increase of 41,155 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,083 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,050.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,868 total deaths.
- Female, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|672,567
|663,654
|Total people tested
|4,355,667
|4,333,322
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,868
|3,855
|Vaccines administered
|4,602,066
|4,589,082
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|530
|495
|Total hospitalizations
|28,050
|27,938