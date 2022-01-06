Utah adds over 8.9k new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, amid new single-day high since start of pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 8,913 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 6, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.

Today’s new total reflects the highest single-day report of new infections since the start of the pandemic, mainly due to to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”

UDOH continues urging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 8,913 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 672,567.

Of today’s new cases, 1,247 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 401 cases in children ages 5-10, 271 cases in children ages 11-13, and 575 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,602,066 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,984 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,355,667 people have been tested. This is an increase of 22,345 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 7,998,127 total tests, an increase of 41,155 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,083 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,050.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,868 total deaths.

Female, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 672,567 663,654 Total people tested 4,355,667 4,333,322 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,868 3,855 Vaccines administered 4,602,066 4,589,082 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 530 495 Total hospitalizations 28,050 27,938

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 6