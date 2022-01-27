Utah adds over 7k new COVID cases, 6 deaths among surging omicron cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 7,033 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 27, and 6 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 7,493 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 869,085.

Of today’s new cases, 930 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 390 cases in children ages 5-10, 211 cases in children ages 11-13, and 329 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,783,868 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 5,458 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,759,523 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,481 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,808,242 total tests, an increase of 35,767 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 7,820 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 843 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,846.

Deaths

There are 6 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,073 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 7,033 7,493 Total people tested 4,759,523 4,745,042 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,097 4,091 Vaccines administered 4,783,868 4,778,410 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 843 776 Total hospitalizations 30,846 30,706

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 27