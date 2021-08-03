Utah adds over 720 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 728 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

There are five new virus-related death reported.

A total of 435,439 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,938,515 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,018.

UDOH reports a total of 5,346,752 total tests, an increase of 10,576 since yesterday.

In total, 3,041,947 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,830 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 877 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,770.

UDOH is reporting 2,471 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 435,439 434,711 Total people tested 2,938,515 2,932,497 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,471 2,466 Vaccines administered 3,041,947 3,035,117 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 395 367 Total hospitalizations 18,770 18,689

