Utah adds over 720 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 728 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

There are five new virus-related death reported.

A total of 435,439 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,938,515 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,018.

UDOH reports a total of 5,346,752 total tests, an increase of 10,576 since yesterday.

In total, 3,041,947 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,830 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 877 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%. 

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,770. 

UDOH is reporting 2,471 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive435,439434,711
Total people tested2,938,5152,932,497
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4712,466
Vaccines administered3,041,9473,035,117
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19395367
Total hospitalizations18,77018,689
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21
Image

