Utah adds over 720 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 728 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.
There are five new virus-related death reported.
A total of 435,439 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,938,515 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,018.
UDOH reports a total of 5,346,752 total tests, an increase of 10,576 since yesterday.
In total, 3,041,947 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,830 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 877 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.
There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,770.
UDOH is reporting 2,471 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|435,439
|434,711
|Total people tested
|2,938,515
|2,932,497
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,471
|2,466
|Vaccines administered
|3,041,947
|3,035,117
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|395
|367
|Total hospitalizations
|18,770
|18,689