Utah adds over 700 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in latest Tuesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 15, and 27 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 771 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 914,799.

Of today’s new cases, 108 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 30 cases in children ages 11-13, and 33 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,903,822 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,306 doses since yesterday

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,880,845 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,050 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,113,130 total tests, an increase of 11,356 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,384 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 29.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 17.1%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,631.

Deaths

There are 27 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,326 total deaths.

  1. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, not hospitalized
  2. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  3. Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Box Elder county resident, not hospitalized
  6. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  7. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  9. Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  16. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  19. Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, older than 85, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized 
  23. Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, not hospitalized
  25. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  26. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  27. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive7713,128
Total people tested4,880,8454,876,795
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,3264,300
Vaccines administered4,903,8224,900,516
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19529561
Total hospitalizations32,63132,517

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 15

