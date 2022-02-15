Utah adds over 700 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in latest Tuesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 15, and 27 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 771 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 914,799.

Of today’s new cases, 108 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 30 cases in children ages 11-13, and 33 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,903,822 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,306 doses since yesterday

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,880,845 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,050 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,113,130 total tests, an increase of 11,356 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,384 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 29.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 17.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,631.

Deaths

There are 27 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,326 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Box Elder county resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 771 3,128 Total people tested 4,880,845 4,876,795 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,326 4,300 Vaccines administered 4,903,822 4,900,516 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 529 561 Total hospitalizations 32,631 32,517

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 15