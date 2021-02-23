Utah adds over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths reported

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, February 23, the Utah Department of Health reports 716 new coronavirus cases.

There are 12 newly reported death with seven of these deaths occurred prior to February 1, 2021

A total of 367,789 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,172,963 people have been tested, an increase of 6,458.

UDOH reports 3,724,955 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,480 since yesterday.

The state reports 623,876 total vaccines administered which is 11,966 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.34% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.2%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 779 per day.

There are 239 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,520.

Officials report 1,865 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 367,789 367,073 Total people tested 2,172,963 2,166,505 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,865 1,853 Vaccines administered 623,876 611,910 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 239 237 Total hospitalizations 14,520 14,466

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.