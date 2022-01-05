Utah adds over 7.2k new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, amid new single-day high since pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 7,247 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 5, and 44 new deaths since yesterday.

Today’s new total reflects the highest single-day report of new infections since the start of the pandemic, mainly due to to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”

UDOH continues urging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 7,247 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 663,654.

Of today’s new cases, 973 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 193 cases in children ages 11-13, and 419 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,589,082 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,143 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,333,322 people have been tested. This is an increase of 19,906 since Thursday.

UDOH reports a total of 7,956,972 total tests, an increase of 37,578 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,317 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 22.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 15.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 495 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,938.

Deaths

There are 44 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,804 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 663,654 656,407 Total people tested 4,333,322 4,313,416 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,855 3,811 Vaccines administered 4,589,082 4,576,939 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 495 479 Total hospitalizations 27,938 27,825

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 5