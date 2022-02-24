SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 627 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 24, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 627 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 921,531.

Of today’s new cases, 66 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 29 cases in children ages 5-10, 12 cases in children ages 11-13, and 25 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,935,407 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,155 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,916,605 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,340 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,200,328 total tests, an increase of 10,745 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 637 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 19.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.

Deaths

There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,397 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 627 614 Total people tested 4,916,605 4,912,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,397 4,392 Vaccines administered 4,935,407 4,932,252 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 395 358 Total hospitalizations 33,073 33,024

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 24