SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 627 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 24, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 627 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 921,531.
Of today’s new cases, 66 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 29 cases in children ages 5-10, 12 cases in children ages 11-13, and 25 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,935,407 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 3,155 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,916,605 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,340 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,200,328 total tests, an increase of 10,745 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 637 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 19.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.
Deaths
There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,397 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|627
|614
|Total people tested
|4,916,605
|4,912,265
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,397
|4,392
|Vaccines administered
|4,935,407
|4,932,252
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|395
|358
|Total hospitalizations
|33,073
|33,024