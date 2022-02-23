Utah adds over 600 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in latest Wednesday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 614 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 23, and 20 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 614 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 920,904.

Of today’s new cases, 75 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 9 cases in children ages 11-13, and 21 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,932,252 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,921 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,912,265 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,428 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,189,583 total tests, an increase of 8,536 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 689 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 20.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 358 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,024.

Deaths

There are 20 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,392 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 614 2,068 Total people tested 4,912,265 4,908,837 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,392 4,372 Vaccines administered 4,932,252 4,928,331 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 358 415 Total hospitalizations 33,024 32,953

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 23