Utah adds over 6.6k new COVID cases, 10 deaths, topping over 4k deaths since the pandemic’s start

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 25, and 10 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 6,600 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 854,559.

Of today’s new cases, 1,021 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 423 cases in children ages 5-10, 251 cases in children ages 11-13, and 347 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,767,489 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,907 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,727,967 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,784 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,733,596 total tests, an increase of 29,025 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,205 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 747people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,537.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,073 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 6,600 21,970 Total people tested 4,727,967 4,716,183 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,073 4,063 Vaccines administered 4,767,489 4,762,582 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 747 738 Total hospitalizations 30,537 30,375

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 25