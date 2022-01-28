Utah adds over 6.1k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 6,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 27, and 10 new deaths.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 6,166 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 875,251.
Of today’s new cases, 833 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 338 cases in children ages 5-10, 211 cases in children ages 11-13, and 288 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,788998 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 5,130 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,771,423 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,900 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 8,836,432 total tests, an increase of 28,190 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 7,043 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 854 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,006.
Deaths
There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,107 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|6,166
|7,033
|Total people tested
|4,771,423
|4,759,523
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,107
|4,097
|Vaccines administered
|4,788998
|4,783,868
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|854
|843
|Total hospitalizations
|31,006
|30,846