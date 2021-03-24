Utah adds over 560 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 24, the Utah Department of Health reports 562 new coronavirus cases.

There are four newly reported deaths, with four happening before March 1, 2021.

A total of 382,733 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,348,003 people have been tested, an increase of 7,932.

UDOH reports 4,142,052 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 17,187 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,206,693 total vaccines administered which is 27,965 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 424 per day.

There are 127 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,358.

Officials report 2,082 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 382,733 382,171 Total people tested 2,348,003 2,340,071 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,082 2,077 Vaccines administered 1,206,693 1,178,728 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 127 131 Total hospitalizations 15,358 15,323

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021