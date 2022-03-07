SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 543 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 7, and 9 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

3/4: 241 cases

3/5: 206 cases

3/6: 102 cases

Cases

With 543 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 924,791.

Of today’s new cases, 62 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 31 cases in children ages 5-10, 9 cases in children ages 11-13, and 22 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,962,888 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 6,112 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,953,616 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,981 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,282,438 total tests, an increase of 18,537 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 282 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.0%.

Hospitalizations

There are 261 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,497.

Deaths

There are 9 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,461 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death ***Not a minor.*** Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 543 261 Total people tested 4,953,616 4,944,635 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,461 4,453 Vaccines administered 4,962,888 4,956,776 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 261 287 Total hospitalizations 33,497 33,421

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 7