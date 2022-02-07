Utah adds over 5.5k new COVID cases, 18 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 5,504 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 7, and 18 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

  • 2/4: 2,505 cases
  • 2/5: 1,724
  • 2/6: 1,324

Cases

With 5,504 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 903,771.

Of today’s new cases, 688 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 302 cases in children ages 5-10, 142 cases in children ages 11-13, and 244 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,823,384 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 5,736 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,842,847 people have been tested. This is an increase of 16,612 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,016,942 total tests, an increase of 41,949 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,611 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.9%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 709 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,985.

Deaths

There are 18 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,191 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  18. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Friday

TodayFriday
Total Utahns testing positive5,5042,808
Total people tested4,842,8474,826,235
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,1914,173
Vaccines administered4,823,3844,817,648
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19709782
Total hospitalizations31,98531,796

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 7

