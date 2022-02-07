Utah adds over 5.5k new COVID cases, 18 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 5,504 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 7, and 18 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

2/4: 2,505 cases

2/5: 1,724

2/6: 1,324

Cases

With 5,504 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 903,771.

Of today’s new cases, 688 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 302 cases in children ages 5-10, 142 cases in children ages 11-13, and 244 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,823,384 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 5,736 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,842,847 people have been tested. This is an increase of 16,612 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,016,942 total tests, an increase of 41,949 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,611 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 709 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,985.

Deaths

There are 18 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,191 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 5,504 2,808 Total people tested 4,842,847 4,826,235 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,191 4,173 Vaccines administered 4,823,384 4,817,648 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 709 782 Total hospitalizations 31,985 31,796

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 7