Utah adds over 46k vaccine doses, 487 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, April 1, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 487 new coronavirus cases.

There are 3 new deaths since yesterday

A total of 386,128 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,394,649 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,661 since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,254,688 total tests. This is an increase of 18,760 tests since yesterday.

The state reports 1,410,214 total vaccines administered which is 46,011  than yesterday

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,554.

Officials report 2,125 total deaths, with three more deaths since yesterday:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized
  2. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive386,128
385,641
Total people tested2,394,6492,386,988
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,125
2,122
Vaccines administered1,410,2141,364,203
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19136
135
Total hospitalizations15,554.
15,525

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

