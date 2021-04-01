Utah adds over 46k vaccine doses, 487 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, April 1, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 487 new coronavirus cases.

There are 3 new deaths since yesterday

A total of 386,128 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,394,649 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,661 since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,254,688 total tests. This is an increase of 18,760 tests since yesterday.

The state reports 1,410,214 total vaccines administered which is 46,011 than yesterday

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,554.

Officials report 2,125 total deaths, with three more deaths since yesterday:

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

