SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 461 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 2, and 19 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 461 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 923,591.

Of today’s new cases, 45 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 25 cases in children ages 5-10, 5 cases in children ages 11-13, and 15 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,950,811 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,434 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,937,314 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,882 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,246,945 total tests, an increase of 8,529 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 405 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 306 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,326.

Deaths

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,436 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Female, older than 85, Juab County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 461 896 Total people tested 4,937,314 4,929,676 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,436 4,411 Vaccines administered 4,950,811 4,945,449 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 306 416 Total hospitalizations 33,326 33,213

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 2