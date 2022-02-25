SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 25, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 425 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 921,956.

Of today’s new cases, 55 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 28 cases in children ages 5-10, 9 cases in children ages 11-13, and 18 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,940,572 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 5,165 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,920,144 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,539 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,208,687 total tests, an increase of 8,359 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 18.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 372 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,126.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,408 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 425 627 Total people tested 4,920,144 4,916,605 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,408 4,397 Vaccines administered 4,940,572 4,935,407 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 372 395 Total hospitalizations 33,126 33,073

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 25