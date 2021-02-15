Utah adds over 400 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths on President’s Day

(ABC4) – On Monday, February 15, the Utah Department of Health reports 462 new coronavirus cases.

There are two new deaths.

A total of 2,125,510 people have been tested, an increase of 3,313.

A total of 361,756 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

UDOH reports 3,601,122 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 6,644 since yesterday.

The state reports 525,033 total vaccines administered which is 1,033 more than yesterday. Of those, 364,224 are first doses while 160,809 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 951 per day.

There are 274 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,209.

Officials report 1,796 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Changes are coming to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index. The Utah Department of Health announced the changes on February 12. They will go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

