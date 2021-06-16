Utah adds over 400 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 413 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 16 – that’s the highest single-day increase in cases since mid-May.

There are two new virus-related deaths, with one previously reported death being removed.

A total of 410,377 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,748,126 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,615 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,024,278 total tests, an increase of 8,212 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,761,471 total vaccines have been administered, 10,463 more than yesterday. According to UDOH, 48.6% of all Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 41.4% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%. 

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,169. 

UDOH is reporting 2,324 total deaths.

  • Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive 410,377409,964
Total people tested2,748,1262,743,511
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3242,323
Vaccines administered2,761,4712,751,008
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19159153
Total hospitalizations17,16917,134
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9
Image

