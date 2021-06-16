Utah adds over 400 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 413 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 16 – that’s the highest single-day increase in cases since mid-May.
There are two new virus-related deaths, with one previously reported death being removed.
A total of 410,377 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,748,126 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,615 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,024,278 total tests, an increase of 8,212 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,761,471 total vaccines have been administered, 10,463 more than yesterday. According to UDOH, 48.6% of all Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 41.4% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.
There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,169.
UDOH is reporting 2,324 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|410,377
|409,964
|Total people tested
|2,748,126
|2,743,511
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,324
|2,323
|Vaccines administered
|2,761,471
|2,751,008
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|159
|153
|Total hospitalizations
|17,169
|17,134