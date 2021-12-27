Utah adds over 4.6k new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over Christmas weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,607 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 27, and 16 new deaths since Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

12/23: 1,479 cases

12/24: 1,316 cases

12/25: 1,221 cases

12/26: 629 cases

Cases

With 4,607 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 628,310.

Of today’s new cases, 544 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 214 cases in children ages 5-10, 123 cases in children ages 11-13, and 207 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,504,855 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 21,061 doses since Thursday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,207,639 people have been tested. This is an increase of 33,425.

UDOH reports a total of 7,719,595 total tests, an increase of 64,194 since Thursday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,158 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,305.

Deaths

There are 16 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,770 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, unknown county resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Thursday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 628,310 623,703 Total people tested 4,207,639 4,174,214 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,770 3,754 Vaccines administered 4,504,855 4,483,794 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 430 458 Total hospitalizations 27,305 27,185

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 27