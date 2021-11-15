Utah adds over 4.5K COVID-19 cases, over 1k among school children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,502 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 15, and 26 new deaths.

Here are how many cases were added since Friday.

11/12 – 2,044 cases

11/13 – 1,310 cases

11/14 – 1,162 cases

Fourteen cases were removed through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 4,502 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 576,009.

Of today’s new cases, 1,080 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 590 cases in children ages 5-10, 245 cases in children ages 11-13, and 245 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,945,813 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 41,783 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,844,288 people have been tested. This is an increase of 25,715.

UDOH reports a total of 6,986,784 total tests, an increase of 54,184 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,634 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 558 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,082.

Deaths

There are 26 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,373 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64. Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 576,009 571,507 Total people tested 3,844,288 3,818,573 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,502 3,842 Vaccines administered 3,945,813 3,904,030 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 558 538 Total hospitalizations 25,082 24,896

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 12