Utah adds over 39k new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 39,882 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 18, and 28 new deaths since Friday.

Cases

With 39,882 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 790,216.

Of today’s new cases, 8,490 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 2,556 cases in children ages 5-10, 1,875 cases in children ages 11-13, and 4,059 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,723,232 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 27,470 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,611,947 people have been tested. This is an increase of 78,112 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,484,276 total tests, an increase of 151,176 tests since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 10,652 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29%.

Hospitalizations

There are 681 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,496.

Deaths

There are 3,979 total deaths, which is 28 more deaths than Friday.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between the ages of 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between the ages of 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between the ages of 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident. not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64. Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64. Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64. Salt Lake County resident. hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64. Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Wednesday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 790,216 750,334 Total people tested 4,611,947 4,533,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,979 3,951 Vaccines administered 4,723,232 4,695,762 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 681 672 Total hospitalizations 29,496 29,029