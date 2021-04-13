Utah adds over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 358 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 13.

There are two newly reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 390,647 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,455,549 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,683 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,395,138 total tests, an increase of 15,222 since yesterday.

In total, 1,738,003 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 30,001 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 406 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 124 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,804 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,161 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized

