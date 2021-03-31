Utah adds over 32K vaccine doses, 514 new COVID-19 cases

Young woman nurse with surgical mask and face shild giving injection to senior man at home or in a nursing home. Covid-19 or coronavirus vaccine

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 31, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 514 new coronavirus cases.

There are four new deaths since yesterday, with all occurring before March 1, 2021.

A total of 385,641 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,386,988 people tested. This is an increase of 6,751 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,235,928 total tests. This is an increase of 16,617 tests since yest.

The state reports 1,364,203 total vaccines administered which is 32,341 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.3%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 418 per day.

There are 135 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,525.

Officials report 2,122 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 385,641 385,127 Total people tested 2,386,988 2,380,237 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,122 2,118 Vaccines administered 1,364,203 1,331,862 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 135 134 Total hospitalizations 15,525 15,503

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021