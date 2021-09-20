Utah adds over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,393 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 20. A total of 494,378 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a day by day breakdown of new cases since Friday:

1,373 cases on 9/17

1,130 cases on 9/18

900 cases on 9/19

Ten cases have been removed from prior days.

Of today’s new cases, 652 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 319 cases in children ages 5-10, 145 cases in children ages 11-13, and 188 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported with three occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,363,259 people have been tested. This is an increase of 24,866.

UDOH reports a total of 6,044,433 total tests, an increase of 43,043 since Friday.

A total of 3,389,704 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 16,990 since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,456 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 577 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,475.

UDOH is reporting 2,804 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 494,378 490,985 Total people tested 3,363,259 3,338,373 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,804 2,787 Vaccines administered 3,389,704 3,372,714 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 577 592 Total hospitalizations 21,475 21,308

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 19