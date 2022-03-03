SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 396 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 3, and 6 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 396 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 923,987.

Of today’s new cases, 52 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 24 cases in children ages 5-10, 13 cases in children ages 11-13, and 15 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,954,299 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,488 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,941,377 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,063 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,256,660 total tests, an increase of 9,715 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 367 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 299 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,372.

Deaths

There are 6 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,442 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Sale Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 396 461 Total people tested 4,941,377 4,937,314 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,442 4,436 Vaccines administered 4,954,299 4,950,811 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 299 306 Total hospitalizations 33,372 33,326

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 3