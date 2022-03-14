SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 14, and 5 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

3/11: 162 cases

3/12: 125 cases

3/13: 84 cases

Cases

With 353 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,872.

Of today’s new cases, 53 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 20 cases in children ages 5-10, 12 cases in children ages 11-13, and 21 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,976,995 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,621 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,971,316 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,423 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,320,771 total tests, an increase of 11,041 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 169 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 197 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,701.

Deaths

There are 6 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,545 total deaths. Five of these deaths occurred prior to 2/14/2022.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 353 244 Total people tested 4,971,316 4,965,893 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,545 4,539 Vaccines administered 4,976,995 4,972,374 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 197 212 Total hospitalizations 33,701 33,647

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 14