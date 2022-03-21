SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 343 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 21, and 12 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

3/18: 174 cases

3/19: 102 cases

3/20: 67 cases

Cases

With 343 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,785.

Of today’s new cases, 39 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 17 cases in children ages 5-10, 10 cases in children ages 11-13, and 12 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,989,761 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,500 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,989,154 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,620 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,359,869 total tests, an increase of 18,048 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,850.

Deaths

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,572 total deaths.

Twelve are newly reported today, one has been retracted following further study by the medical examiner. ***Five of these deaths occurred prior to 2/21/2022.***

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Retracted deaths:

Reported 11/2/21 – Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 343 120 Total people tested 4,989,154 4,979,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,572 4,561 Vaccines administered 4,989,761 4,985,261 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 130 156 Total hospitalizations 33,850 33,793

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 21