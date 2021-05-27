Utah adds over 300 new COVID-19, reports two new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 309 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 27.
There are 2 new virus-related deaths.
A total of 405,387 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,679,455 people tested. This is an increase of 4,513 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,902,099 total tests. This is an increase of 9,073 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,555,978 total vaccines administered which is 13,508 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 245 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.
There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,748.
Officials report 2,294 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|405,387
|405,078
|Total people tested
|2,679,455
|2,674,942
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,294
|2,292
|Vaccines administered
|2,555,978
|2,542,470
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|147
|145
|Total hospitalizations
|16,748
|16,729
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.