Utah adds over 3.8K COVID-19 cases, nearly 900 among school children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,842 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 12, and 22 new deaths.

Here are how many cases were added on Thursday and Friday. No new numbers were released Thursday due to Veterans Day:

11/10 – 2,083 cases

11/11 – 1,779 cases

Twenty cases were removed through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 3,842 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 571,507.

Of today’s new cases, 892 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 468 cases in children ages 5-10, 196 cases in children ages 11-13, and 228 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,904,030 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 29,631 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,818,573 people have been tested. This is an increase of 18,859.

UDOH reports a total of 6,932,600 total tests, an increase of 38,319 since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,568 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,896.

Deaths

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,347 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Grand County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Wednesday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 571,507 567,665 Total people tested 3,818,573 3,799,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,325 Vaccines administered 3,904,030 3,874,399 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 538 571 Total hospitalizations 24,896 24,791

