Utah adds over 3.6k new COVID cases, 13 deaths, hitting over 4.1k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,609 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 2, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 3,609 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 891,977.
Of today’s new cases, 464 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 215 cases in children ages 5-10, 106 cases in children ages 11-13, and 143 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,809,925 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 4,630 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,801,882 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,926 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,810,777 total tests, an increase of 8,895 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,276 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 26.5%.
Hospitalizations
There are 781 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,552.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,150 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|3,609
|2,845
|Total people tested
|4,810,777
|4,801,882
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,150
|4,138
|Vaccines administered
|4,809,925
|4,805,295
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|781
|791
|Total hospitalizations
|31,552
|31,418