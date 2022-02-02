Utah adds over 3.6k new COVID cases, 13 deaths, hitting over 4.1k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,609 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 2, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 3,609 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 891,977.

Of today’s new cases, 464 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 215 cases in children ages 5-10, 106 cases in children ages 11-13, and 143 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,809,925 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,630 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,801,882 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,926 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,810,777 total tests, an increase of 8,895 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,276 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 26.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 781 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,552.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,150 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 3,609 2,845 Total people tested 4,810,777 4,801,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,150 4,138 Vaccines administered 4,809,925 4,805,295 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 781 791 Total hospitalizations 31,552 31,418

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 2