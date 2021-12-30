Utah adds over 3.5k new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths amid Omicron surge on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,563 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30, and 7 new deaths since Wednesday.

Officials are reporting a large surge in cases likely due to a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events. “These cases affect ALL Utah residents,” says UDOH. “We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home, and get tested.”

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 3,563 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 636,992.

Of today’s new cases, 360 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 127 cases in children ages 5-10, 87 cases in children ages 11-13, and 146 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,541,293 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 14,378 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,245,929 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,419 since Wednesday.

UDOH reports a total of 7,791,462 total tests, an increase of 28,777 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,898 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 436 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,512.

Deaths

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,787 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 636,992 633,429 Total people tested 4,245,929 4,230,510 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,787 3,781 Vaccines administered 4,541,293 4,526,915 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 436 442 Total hospitalizations 27,512 27,446

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 30