Utah adds over 3.4k new COVID cases, 10 deaths, hitting over 4.1k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,482 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 3, and 10 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 3,482 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 895,459.

Of today’s new cases, 455 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 208 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 139 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,814,055 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,130 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,819,792 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,015 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,957,770 total tests, an increase of 22,853 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,774 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 787 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,682.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,160 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 3,482 3,609 Total people tested 4,819,792 4,810,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,160 4,150 Vaccines administered 4,814,055 4,809,925 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 787 781 Total hospitalizations 31,682 31,552

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 3