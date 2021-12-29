Utah adds over 3.3k new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths amid holiday Omicron spike on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,303 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29, and 7 new deaths since Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases. This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events,” says UDOH. “These cases affect ALL Utah residents. We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home, and get tested.”

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 633,429.

Of today’s new cases, 333 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 120 cases in children ages 5-10, 59 cases in children ages 11-13, and 154 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,526,915 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,077 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,230,510 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,338 since Tuesday.

UDOH reports a total of 7,762,685 total tests, an increase of 27,774 since Tuesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,571 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 442 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,446.

Deaths

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,781 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Tuesday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 633,429 630,126 Total people tested 4,230,510 4,215,172 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,781 3,774 Vaccines administered 4,526,915 4,514,838 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 442 438 Total hospitalizations 27,446 27,371

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 29