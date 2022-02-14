Utah adds over 3.1k new COVID cases, 39 deaths over the weekend in Monday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,128 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 14, and 39 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

2/11: 1,357 cases

2/12: 1,121 cases

2/13: 660 cases

“These deaths are a stark, sad reminder of the human toll COVID-19 continues to take in our communities,” says UDOH. “Behind each number is a family mourning the loss of a loved one and we share in their grief. We also remind everyone that getting vaccinated, including your booster dose when eligible, is the best way to improve your chance of avoiding severe outcomes like hospitalization and death.”

Cases

With 3,128 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 914,028.

Of today’s new cases, 425 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 206 cases in children ages 5-10, 79 cases in children ages 11-13, and 140 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,900,516 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 11,302 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,876,795 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,037 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,101,774 total tests, an increase of 28,347 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,466 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 30.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 17.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,517.

Deaths

There are 39 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,300 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 3,128 1,791 Total people tested 4,876,795 4,864,758 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,300 4,261 Vaccines administered 4,900,516 4,889,214 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 561 634 Total hospitalizations 32,517 32,376

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 14