Utah adds over 2k new COVID cases, 15 deaths, hitting over 4.2k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,062 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 9, and 15 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 2,062 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 907,174.

Of today’s new cases, 290 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 134 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 100 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,877,836 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 8,894 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,852,950 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,792 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,043,811 total tests, an increase of 14,940 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,173 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 34.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 20.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 677 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,211.

Deaths

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,237 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor*** Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

4,842,847 Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 2,062 1,341 Total people tested 4,852,950 4,847,158 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,237 4,223 Vaccines administered 4,877,836 4,868,942 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 677 681 Total hospitalizations 32,211 32,106

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 8