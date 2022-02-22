Utah adds over 2k new COVID cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 22, and 13 new deaths over the weekend.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
- 2/18: 848 cases
- 2/19: 566 cases
- 2/20: 379 cases
- 2/21: 318 cases
Cases
With 2,068 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 920,290.
Of today’s new cases, 249 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 42 cases in children ages 11-13, and 86 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,928,331 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 11,323 doses since Friday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,908,837 people have been tested. This is an increase of 13,647 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,181,047 total tests, an increase of 32,510 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 797 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 21.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.6%.
Hospitalizations
There are 415 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,953.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,372 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
Today vs. Friday
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|2,068
|999
|Total people tested
|4,908,837
|4,895,190
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,372
|4,359
|Vaccines administered
|4,928,331
|4,917,008
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|415
|459
|Total hospitalizations
|32,953
|32,808