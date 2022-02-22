Utah adds over 2k new COVID cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 22, and 13 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

2/18: 848 cases

2/19: 566 cases

2/20: 379 cases

2/21: 318 cases

Cases

With 2,068 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 920,290.

Of today’s new cases, 249 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 42 cases in children ages 11-13, and 86 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,928,331 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 11,323 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,908,837 people have been tested. This is an increase of 13,647 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,181,047 total tests, an increase of 32,510 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 797 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 21.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 415 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,953.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,372 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 2,068 999 Total people tested 4,908,837 4,895,190 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,372 4,359 Vaccines administered 4,928,331 4,917,008 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 415 459 Total hospitalizations 32,953 32,808

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 22