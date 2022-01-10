Utah adds over 24k new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 24,147 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 10, and 20 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

1/7: 9,367 cases

1/8: 8,663 cases

1/9: 6,413 cases

Cases

With 24,147 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 706,183.

Of today’s new cases, 3,849 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 1,210 cases in children ages 5-10, 830 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,809 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,648,322 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 30,818 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,434,010 people have been tested. This is an increase of 56,820 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,143,456 total tests, an increase of 104,425 tests since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 7,768 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 31.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 541 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,414.

Deaths

There are 3,907 total deaths, which is 20 more deaths than Friday. Five of the deaths occurred prior to 12/10/2021.

Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death *decedent is a minor* Male, between 65-84, Piute County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday