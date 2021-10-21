Utah adds over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases after reporting delays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,340 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 21, and 12 new deaths.
Today’s new cases include about 800 cases identified over the past week but were not reported until now due to system-wide delays in laboratory reporting, UDOH reports.
Here are the latest numbers:
Cases
With 2,340 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 537,276.
Of today’s new cases, 514 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 270 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,643,224 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 9,375 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,629,093 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,723.
UDOH reports a total of 6,547,097 total tests, an increase of 24,616 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,381 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 552 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,472.
Deaths
There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported.
UDOH is reporting 3,106 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|537,276
|534,936
|Total people tested
|3,629,093
|3,616,370
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,118
|3,106
|Vaccines administered
|3,643,224
|3,633,849
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|552
|534
|Total hospitalizations
|23,472
|23,413