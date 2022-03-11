SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 244 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 11, and 21 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 244 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,519.

Of today’s new cases, 23 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 11 cases in children ages 5-10, 1 cases in children ages 11-13, and 11 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,972,374 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,252 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,965,893 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,208 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,309,730 total tests, an increase of 7,419 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 194 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,647.

Deaths

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,539 total deaths. Nine of these deaths occurred prior to 2/11/2022.

Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Wayne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 244 186 Total people tested 4,965,893 4,962,685 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,539 4,518 Vaccines administered 4,972,374 4,970,122 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 212 223 Total hospitalizations 33,647 33,597

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 11