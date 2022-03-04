SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 261 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 4, and 11 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 261 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 924,248.

Of today’s new cases, 35 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 17 cases in children ages 5-10, 7 cases in children ages 11-13, and 11 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,956,776 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,477 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,944,635 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,258 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,263,901 total tests, an increase of 7,241 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 337 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.3%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 287 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,421.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,453 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, DavisCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive261396
Total people tested4,944,6354,941,377
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,4534,442
Vaccines administered4,956,7764,954,299
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19287299
Total hospitalizations33,42133,372

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 4