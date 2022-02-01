Utah adds over 2.8k new COVID cases, 20 deaths in latest report

Coronavirus Updates

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,845 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 1, and 20 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 2,845 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 888,368.

Of today’s new cases, 412 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 200 cases in children ages 5-10, 86 cases in children ages 11-13, and 126 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,805,295 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,586 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,801,882 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,926 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,911,774 total tests, an increase of 18,023 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,830 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 27.4%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 791 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,418.

Deaths

There are 20 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,118 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive2,84510,272
Total people tested4,801,8824,794,956
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah4,1384,118
Vaccines administered4,805,2954,801,709
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19791813
Total hospitalizations31,41831,284

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories