Utah adds over 2.8k new COVID cases, 20 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,845 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 1, and 20 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 2,845 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 888,368.

Of today’s new cases, 412 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 200 cases in children ages 5-10, 86 cases in children ages 11-13, and 126 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,805,295 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,586 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,801,882 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,926 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,911,774 total tests, an increase of 18,023 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,830 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 27.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 791 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,418.

Deaths

There are 20 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,118 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 2,845 10,272 Total people tested 4,801,882 4,794,956 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,138 4,118 Vaccines administered 4,805,295 4,801,709 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 791 813 Total hospitalizations 31,418 31,284

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 1