Utah adds over 2.8k new COVID cases, 13 deaths, marking over 4.1k total deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,808 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 4, and 13 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 2,808 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 898,267.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 81 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,817,648 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,593 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,826,235 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,443 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,974,993 total tests, an increase of 17,223 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,295 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 40.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 24.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 782 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,796.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,160 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 2,808 3,482 Total people tested 4,826,235 4,819,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,173 4,160 Vaccines administered 4,817,648 4,814,055 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 782 787 Total hospitalizations 31,796 31,682

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 4