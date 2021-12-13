Utah adds over 2.6K new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,669 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 13, and 21 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

12/10: 1,079 cases

12/11: 873 cases

12/12: 749 cases

Thirty-two cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 2,669 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 613,350.

Of today’s new cases, 401 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 199 cases in children ages 5-10, 93 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,328,094 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 17,423 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,085,623 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,034.

UDOH reports a total of 7,483,701 total tests, an increase of 41,585 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,656.

Deaths

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,661 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Unknown, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized Unknown, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Unknown, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 613,350 610,681 Total people tested 4,085,623 4,064,589 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,661 3,640 Vaccines administered 4,328,094 4,310,671 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 503 536 Total hospitalizations 26,656 26,542

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 13