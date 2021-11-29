Utah adds over 2.4K COVID cases, 21 new deaths after holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,476 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 29, and 21 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

11/26: 562

11/27: 1,023

11/28: 912 cases

Twenty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 2,467 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 594,606.

Of today’s new cases, 465 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 3233 cases in children ages 5-10, 104 cases in children ages 11-13, and 128 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,122,501 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 20,393 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,960,315 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,854.

UDOH reports a total of 7,227,262 total tests, an increase of 31,346 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,123 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

Hospitalizations

There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,819.

Deaths

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,487 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Wednesday Total Utahns testing positive 594,606 592,130 Total people tested 3,960,315 3,944,461 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,508 3,487 Vaccines administered 4,122,501 4,102,108 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 524 505 Total hospitalizations 25,819 25,727

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 29