Utah adds over 2.4K COVID cases, 17 new deaths on Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,415 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 26, and 17 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

11/24: 1,556 cases

11/25: 908 cases

Forty-nine cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 2,415 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 592,130.

Of today’s new cases, 548 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 306 cases in children ages 5-10, 127 cases in children ages 11-13, and 115 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,102,108 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 19,800 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,944,461 people have been tested. This is an increase of 16,535.

UDOH reports a total of 7,195,916 total tests, an increase of 34,892 since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 505 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,727.

Deaths

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,487 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Rich County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized

Today vs. Wednesday

Today Wednesday Total Utahns testing positive 592,130 589,714 Total people tested 3,944,461 3,927,926 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,487 3,470 Vaccines administered 4,102,108 4,082,308 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 505 530 Total hospitalizations 25,727 25,643

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 24