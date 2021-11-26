Utah adds over 2.4K COVID cases, 17 new deaths on Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,415 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 26, and 17 new deaths.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
- 11/24: 1,556 cases
- 11/25: 908 cases
Forty-nine cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.
Cases
With 2,415 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 592,130.
Of today’s new cases, 548 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 306 cases in children ages 5-10, 127 cases in children ages 11-13, and 115 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,102,108 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 19,800 doses since Friday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,944,461 people have been tested. This is an increase of 16,535.
UDOH reports a total of 7,195,916 total tests, an increase of 34,892 since Wednesday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 505 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,727.
Deaths
There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,487 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Rich County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
Today vs. Wednesday
|Today
|Wednesday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|592,130
|589,714
|Total people tested
|3,944,461
|3,927,926
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,487
|3,470
|Vaccines administered
|4,102,108
|4,082,308
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|505
|530
|Total hospitalizations
|25,727
|25,643