Utah adds over 1k new COVID cases, 8 deaths, hitting over 4.3k deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 17, and 8 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,032 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 917,223.

Of today’s new cases, 141 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 73 cases in children ages 5-10, 25 cases in children ages 11-13, and 43 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,912,322 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,983 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,890,799 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,685 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,137,279 total tests, an increase of 11,135 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,164 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 27.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 476 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,767.

Deaths

There are 8 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington county resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber county resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Sanpete county resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,032 1,392 Total people tested 4,890,799 4,886,114 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,344 4,336 Vaccines administered 4,912,322 4,907,339 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 476 498 Total hospitalizations 32,767 32,709

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 17