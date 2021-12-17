Utah adds over 1k new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, over 150 positive school children on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 17, and 7 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,017 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 617,697.
Of today’s new cases, 157 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 89 cases in children ages 5-10, 26 cases in children ages 11-13, and 42 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,403,822 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 13,240 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,121,577 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,301.
UDOH reports a total of 7,553,576 total tests, an increase of 17,871 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,006 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.1%.
Hospitalizations
There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,941.
Deaths
There are 7 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,704 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|617,697
|616,680
|Total people tested
|4,121,577
|4,112,276
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,704
|3,697
|Vaccines administered
|4,403,822
|4,390,582
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|511
|507
|Total hospitalizations
|26,941
|26,892