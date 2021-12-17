Utah adds over 1k new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, over 150 positive school children on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,017 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 17, and 7 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,017 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 617,697.

Of today’s new cases, 157 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 89 cases in children ages 5-10, 26 cases in children ages 11-13, and 42 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,403,822 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 13,240 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,121,577 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,301.

UDOH reports a total of 7,553,576 total tests, an increase of 17,871 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,006 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,941.

Deaths

There are 7 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,704 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 617,697 616,680 Total people tested 4,121,577 4,112,276 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,704 3,697 Vaccines administered 4,403,822 4,390,582 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 511 507 Total hospitalizations 26,941 26,892

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 17