Utah adds over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,805 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7. A total of 518,553 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 418 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 191 cases in children ages 5-10, 100 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,516,584 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,947.

UDOH reports a total of 6,329,509 total tests, an increase of 20,347 since yesterday.

A total of 3,539,053 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 13,347 doses since yesterday.

UDOH has made an update to the vaccinated versus unvaccinated risk ratio and shares this statement in today’s update:

We have made a change to how we calculate risk ratios on the data dashboard. We are now reporting age-adjusted risk ratios. This is an important update that more accurately reflects the risk for the overall population. The change will result in higher risk ratios for the unvaccinated for being hospitalized and dying. This is because the prior method, that did not age-adjust, biased the data toward older adults who are more likely to be both vaccinated and hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than younger people. By age-adjusting we are better reflecting the true risk for all Utahns.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,436 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 567 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,594.

UDOH is reporting 2,983 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 518,553 516,748 Total people tested 3,516,584 3,505,637 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,983 2,974 Vaccines administered 3,539,053 3,525,706 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 567 575 Total hospitalizations 22,594 22,514

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7