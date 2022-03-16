SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 183 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 16, and 3 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 183 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,149.

Of today’s new cases, 25 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 10 cases in children ages 5-10, 6 cases in children ages 11-13, and 9 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,981,152 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,097 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,975,582 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,210 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,332,206 total tests, an increase of 6,516 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 162 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 172 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,747.

Deaths

There are 3 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,553 total deaths. Two of these deaths occurred prior to 2/16/2022.

Female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 183 94 Total people tested 4,975,582 4,973,372 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,553 4,550 Vaccines administered 4,981,152 4,979,055 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 172 187 Total hospitalizations 33,747 33,721

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 16