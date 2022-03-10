SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 10, and 24 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 186 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,275.

Of today’s new cases, 31 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 15 cases in children ages 5-10, 6 cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,970,122 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,665 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,962,685 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,320 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,302,311 total tests, an increase of 6,609 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 197 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,597.

Deaths

There are 24 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,518 total deaths. Eight of these deaths occurred prior to 2/10/2022.

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 186 198 Total people tested 4,962,685 4,959,365 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,518 4,494 Vaccines administered 4,970,122 4,967,457 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 223 228 Total hospitalizations 33,597 33,571

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 10